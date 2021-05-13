Shannon Sharpe gives his Super Bowl prediction following the release of the new NFL schedule | UNDISPUTED

The 2021 NFL schedule was released yesterday and we have a lot to unpack. First, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to repeat as champs after returning all 22 starters on offense and defense. The last team to run it back was the 2003-04 Patriots, so don’t count Brady out. The Kansas City Chiefs also look to make it back to the Super Bowl for the third straight year, but five of their first seven games are against 2020 playoff teams. And the Dallas Cowboys face Tampa Bay, Kansas City, New Orleans and New England all on the road. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe will end up in the Super Bowl next season.