Here are the full details you need to know about the FA Cup final contest between Chelsea and Leicester City this weekend; including the referee, live stream details and latest team newsFull Article
What time does Chelsea vs Leicester FA Cup final kick-off on TV?
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chelsea given 'huge' boost ahead of Leicester FA Cup final
Leicester Mercury
Leicester take on Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as they bid to lift the trophy for the first time in their history
-
Football comes home with 21,000 happy fans return at Wembley Stadium to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City in FA Cup final
talkSPORT
-
Chelsea vs Leicester should be David vs Goliath in historical terms, but Foxes winning FA Cup final for the first time EVER would be no shock
talkSPORT
-
TT-total! No celebrations for Chelsea, even if they win FA Cup
SoccerNews.com
-
Pulisic exclusive: U.S. star, Chelsea "excited to get redemption" in FA Cup final
ESPN
More coverage
City inflicted 'lowest moment' of Chilwell's Chelsea season
Leicester Mercury
The former Leicester City left-back says he has never wanted to win a game more as he takes on his former club for the second time..
FA Cup final team selection dilemmas facing Leicester City
Leicester Mercury
Refereeing team for FA Cup final between Leicester and Chelsea
Leicester Mercury