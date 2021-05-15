Robert Lewandowski pays classy tribute to Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller after breaking incredible Bundesliga goal record with 40th of the season
Robert Lewandowski paid a classy tribute to Gerd Muller after equalling his Bundesliga goal record. The Bayern Munich star scored his 40th league goal of the season in Saturday's clash with Freiburg. Lewandowski lifted up his Bayern Munich shirt to reveal an image of Muller's face with the caption, '4ever Gerd'.