Eels 34Warriors 18 If the Warriors are on a learning curve this season, this was one of the biggest lessons.Against a red-hot Parramatta side, just against everything that could go wrong in the first half did, which ultimately...Full Article
NRL: New Zealand Warriors rue nightmare start in defeat to Parramatta Eels
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Live NRL updates: New Zealand Warriors v Parramatta Eels
All the action as the Warriors take on the Eels in the NRL. The Warriors will get a welcome experience boost in the backline..
New Zealand Herald