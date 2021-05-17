Manchester United and Man City transfer target Erling Haaland set to stay at Borussia Dortmund as Bundesliga giants qualify for Champions League – but Jadon Sancho could leave
Erling Haaland is set to remain with Borussia Dortmund this summer after the German side qualified for next season’s Champions League. The Bundesliga giants had looked like the could miss out on Europe’s premier club competition but won their last five games in a row to confirm their spot. In that run, Haaland netted four […]Full Article