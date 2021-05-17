Take part in our survey and let us know who makes your England squad for Euro 2020 this summer, with plenty of top-class players to choose from that Gareth Southgate will have to pick between soonFull Article
Pick your own England squad for Euro 2020 as Southgate prepares to choose his
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gareth Southgate being helped by Google over England squad for Euro 2020
Daily Star
Software developed by Google is analysing every detail about Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euros, even letting the England..
-
Picking Jack Grealish for England’s Euro 2020 squad ‘a gamble’ after Aston Villa captain’s return from injury
talkSPORT
-
Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘like Roberto Carlos, Cafu and Philipp Lahm’ against Manchester United and Liverpool star ‘MUST go to Euro 2020 with England’
talkSPORT
-
Harry Kane a certainty, along with Mason Mount and Phil Foden, Jack Grealish on the fringes with Jude Bellingham a wildcard – early England Euro 2020 picks
talkSPORT
-
Gary Lineker reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s display in Liverpool FC’s 4-2 win at Man United
The Sport Review
More coverage
Southgate could name 'reserves' for Euro squad
Rob Dorsett reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is considering naming a core matchday group of 23 players for the..
Sky Sports UK
Harry Maguire excited by England progress and delighted with his own form
Harry Maguire feels back to his best after a difficult start to the season for club and country, with the England defender excited..
PA - Press Association STUDIO