Scotland Euro 2020 squad: Chelsea teen Billy Gilmour named in Steve Clarke’s 26-man group alongside captain Andy Robertson, Che Adams and fit again Kieran Tierney
Published
Scotland are the first home nation to reveal their squad for Euro 2020, with manager Steve Clarke putting his faith in youth for this summer’s tournament. Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour, 19, has made the cut as one of three uncapped players to make the 26-man squad, alongside Celtic’s David Turnbull, 21, and Rangers’ Nathan Patterson, […]Full Article