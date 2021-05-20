West Ham manager David Moyes spoke to the media after his team's 3-1 win over West Brom at The HawthornsFull Article
Every word David Moyes said on West Ham's 3-1 win vs West Brom at The Hawthorns
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
West Ham manager David Moyes' press conference after the 3-1 win over Wesy Brom
Football.london
West Ham manager David Moyes' press conference after the Hammers edge closer to Europe with a 3-1 win over West Brom
West Brom vs West Ham team news live updates from The Hawthorns
Football.london
More coverage
Expected West Ham team to take on West Brom with Benrahma set for a recall
Football.london
Our West Ham reporter has selected the team he thinks David Moyes will pick for the Premier League clash with West Brom at The..