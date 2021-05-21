News24.com | Former champion Halep out of French Open with calf injury
Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, has withdrawn from this year's tournament because she has failed to recover from a calf injury.Full Article
World number three and 2018 champion Simona Halep withdraws from the French Open with a left calf injury.