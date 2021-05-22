Phil Mickelson is streaking away from the other contenders in the early stages of the third round at the PGA Championship.Mickelson has four birdies across the opening seven holes to open up a four shot lead over two-time PGA Championship...Full Article
Golf: Phil Mickelson opens four-shot PGA Championship lead
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Paul Casey 'impressed with himself' after second round of PGA Championship
PA - Press Association STUDIO
England's Paul Casey speaks following the second round of the PGA Championship.Casey leads the British contingent on two-under-par..
Sam Horsfield and Martin Laird post strong opening rounds at PGA Championship
PA - Press Association STUDIO