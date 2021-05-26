Katrina Maria, from the Faroe Islands, has been dubbed as Manchester United's "sexist fan" and she has sent a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side before the Europa League finalFull Article
Man Utd's 'sexiest fan' makes return for Europa League final by teasing OnlyFans
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Man Utd and Villarreal fans descend on Gdansk for Europa League final
Thousands of fans have descended on Gdansk for the Europa League final as Manchester United supporters enjoyed their first away day..
PA - Press Association STUDIO