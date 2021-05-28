Some Chelsea and Manchester City fans have been pictured clashing in the streets of Porto ahead of Saturday's Champions League finalFull Article
Chelsea and Man City fans clash in streets ahead of Champions League final
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Aguero winner would complete fairytale'
Sky Sports UK
Podcaster Steven McInerney says a Sergio Aguero winner in tonight's Champions League final would 'complete football'..
More coverage
Thomas Tuchel's two big decisions for Chelsea on Champions League final day
Football.london
The Blues take on Man City in European club football's biggest game of the season on Saturday in Porto