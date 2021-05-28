Skip Bayless: This Dallas series is fixin' to be over; I'm SO done with the Clippers I UNDISPUTED

The Mavericks are taking their 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers to Dallas for two games this weekend. The Mavs followed up the 17 three-pointers made in Game 1 by sinking 18 in Game 2. However, Ty Lue says the Clippers will show who they truly are with their backs against the wall, adding quote 'I think when you're down 2-0 and you're coming into another team's arena, it shows what you're made of.' Skip Bayless explains why he is 'SO done' with the Clippers and why they will be done over the weekend.