Cesc Fabregas took to social media to salute Mason Mount after the midfielder’s crucial performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final. The England midfielder has been in superb form for the Blues all season and he played a key role in Chelsea FC’s opener against City in Porto. […]Full Article
Cesc Fabregas salutes Mason Mount during Chelsea FC’s Champions League final win
The Sport Review0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Thomas Tuchel vows Chelsea will focus clearly on victory against Manchester City
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea will boast “a clear focus to win” in their Champions League final showdown with Manchester..
More coverage
uchel praises ‘key’ Mason Mount as Chelsea close in on semi-final spot
Thomas Tuchel hailed “key player” Mason Mount for taking his career to the next level with his stunning strike in Chelsea’s..
PA - Press Association STUDIO