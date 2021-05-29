Cesc Fabregas salutes Mason Mount during Chelsea FC’s Champions League final win

Cesc Fabregas salutes Mason Mount during Chelsea FC’s Champions League final win

Cesc Fabregas took to social media to salute Mason Mount after the midfielder’s crucial performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final. The England midfielder has been in superb form for the Blues all season and he played a key role in Chelsea FC’s opener against City in Porto. […]

