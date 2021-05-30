Canada trounces Italy for 3rd straight win at men's hockey worlds
Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and two assists to lead Canada past Italy 7-1 on Sunday at the world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia.Full Article
Canada captain Adam Henrique brought the offence again in a 4-2 win over Kazakhstan on Friday at the world hockey championship.