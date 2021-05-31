Sergio Aguero: Barcelona to sign Manchester City striker on two-year deal
Sergio Aguero will join Barcelona on a two-year contract when his Manchester City contract expires at the end of June.Full Article
Sergio Aguero has signed a two-year contract with Barcelona.The Catalan club announced the Argentina forward would join them on..
Barcelona look set to confirm the arrival of Manchester city striker Sergio Aguero on Monday evening with a presentation scheduled..