In his first game back from the IL, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit a home run and drove in four as New York cruised to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jacob deGrom tossed another six shutout innings.Full Article
Pete Alonso homers, drives in four in triumphant return from IL as Mets top D’Backs, 6-2
