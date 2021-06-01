Jesse Lingard will start for England against Austria despite Euros snub as Gareth Southgate reveals Man United forward will remain with squad alongside James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins
Published
Jesse Lingard is set to start for England against Austria on Wednesday night – despite being left out of their European Championship squad. The Manchester United forward, who starred on loan at West Ham in the second half of the season, was among seven players cut from Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man party on Tuesday. But Southgate […]Full Article