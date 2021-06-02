Power-ball: Buffalo Sabres win 1st overall pick in NHL draft lottery
The Buffalo Sabres won the NHL draft lottery and the expansion Seattle Kraken jumped up the order to take the No. 2 pick Wednesday night.Full Article
The Red Wings enter Wednesday night's NHL Draft Lottery with the sixth-best odds (7.6%) at the first overall pick.