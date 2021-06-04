What Antonio Conte said about Harry Kane transfer in 2017 could give Tottenham hope of keeping striker with Italian set to become the new Spurs manager
Published
The appointment of Antonio Conte will not only give Tottenham fans renewed hope of ending their trophy drought, but it could also be huge news for the future of Harry Kane. talkSPORT understands Spurs are close to appointing Conte as their new manager following his recent departure from Italian champions Inter Milan, with former Juventus […]Full Article