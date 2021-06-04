Skip Bayless: Clippers are headed for disaster, I’m taking the Mavericks in Game 6 | UNDISPUTED

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are staring down elimination tonight in Dallas against the Mavericks. After scoring only 19 in a Game 4 loss, Luka Doncic's neck injury appeared better after he dropped 42 points in the Game 5 win in Los Angeles. The Clippers find themselves as 2-and-a-half-point favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe will win Game 6.