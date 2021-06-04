Spain 0-0 Portugal: Aymeric Laporte makes debut in Euro 2020 warm-up
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte makes his Spain debut as they draw with Portugal in a Euro 2020 warm-up in front of 14,743 fans.Full Article
Luis Enrique issued a strong defence of Alvaro Morata after a 0-0 draw with Portugal that saw debutant Aymeric Laporte impress the..