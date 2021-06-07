Nick Wright on Clippers winning Round 1: ‘Kawhi was near perfect in Game 6 & 7’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright talks the Los Angeles Clippers after their comeback series win against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite a strong showing from Luka Doncic, who poured in 46 points and 14 assists, Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers to advance in the playoffs, with a final score of 126-111. Nick breaks down the two main reasons the Clippers were able to get the win over the Mavs in Game 7.