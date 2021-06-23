Nick Wright shares his biggest takeaway from Suns' GM 2 win over Clippers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in an edge-of-your-seat Game 2, taking the 2-0 series lead. Deandre Ayton scored 24 points, including a alley-oop dunk with .7 seconds remaining. Chris Broussard joins First Things First to praise Paul George and the Clippers for a hard-played game despite the loss, but Nick Wright has a different takeaway. Hear why he believes the instant replay system needs to be burned to the ground.