News24.com | Djokovic, Nadal close in on French Open blockbuster
Published
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal can set up a blockbuster French Open semi-final clash on Wednesday as both men close in on rewriting the tennis record books.Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal can set up a blockbuster French Open semi-final clash on Wednesday as both men close in on rewriting the tennis record books.Full Article
Earlier in the day, Djokovic came back from a two-set deficit to overcome Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti who retired in the fifth..
Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic all advance the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.