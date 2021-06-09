Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to Nikola Jokić ‘running away’ with NBA MVP Title | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The results of the NBA MVP Ballot are out, and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić ran away with the title, with 91 out of 100 first place votes. With Jokić officially being named MVP of the 2020-2021 season, Chris Broussard and Nick Wright decide if they're surprised the Joker received so many first place votes, and whether players like Chris Paul or Joel Embiid deserved more consideration.