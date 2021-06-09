Colin Cowherd says 76ers’ Ben Simmons is a non-factor: ‘4 points, 2/3 FGM… he just doesn’t care’ | THE HERD

Ben Simmons is invisible according to Colin Cowherd. In the past Colin has chosen Simmons over Joel Embiid as the more reliable player on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster. but after watching the indifference Simmons displayed in their Game 2 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Colin has changed his mind. Hear why he would rather have Embiid, productive and marketable, over Simmons, too cool to work on his game.