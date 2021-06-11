‘I wouldn’t think twice’ – Jose Mourinho explains why Ben Chilwell should get England nod over Luke Shaw and would pick ‘Luis Figo-like’ Jack Grealish ahead of Marcus Rashford
Jose Mourinho wouldn’t think twice about picking Ben Chilwell over Luke Shaw for England. The former Manchester United manager would also overlook his teammate Marcus Rashford for England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday. Mourinho made his competitive talkSPORT debut on Friday as he joined Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour in the Breakfast studio, […]Full Article