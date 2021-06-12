Gabby Agbonlahor demands apology from fans who laughed at his Jack Grealish and ‘prime Iniesta’ comparison after Jose Mourinho said England and Aston Villa star is like Luis Figo
Gabby Agbonlahor has demanded everybody – but especially Leeds fans – who laughed at his Jack Grealish/Andres Iniesta comparison send him an apology. Why? Because Jose Mourinho compared the England and Aston Villa star to Ballon d’Or winner Luis Figo as he joined talkSPORT for his in-studio debut, and nobody so much as batted an […]Full Article