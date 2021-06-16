Jack Grealish reveals he wants to play under Jose Mourinho one day after Special One compares England midfielder to ex-Real Madrid and Barcelona star Luis Figo
Published
Jack Grealish says he wants to play under Jose Mourinho one day. The Aston Villa and England midfielder’s revelation comes after the Special One compared him to former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Luis Figo on talkSPORT. Mourinho, who was named Roma’s new boss last month, said: “I don’t like making comparisons, especially with a […]Full Article