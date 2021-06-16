Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant proved he’s the best player on the planet in crucial GM5 win vs. Bucks | UNDISPUTED

Kevin Durant had arguably the game of his life last night as the Brooklyn Nets beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108. Brooklyn had fallen behind by 17 points, but KD put the team on his shoulders and finished with 49 Points, 17 Rebounds and 10 assists while playing all 48 minutes. The performance got everyone talking on social media last night, including Skip who tweeted quote, 'Kevin Durant just proved once and for all he's The Best Player on the Planet. Nothing like him, including the Phony GOAT. I cannot wait for tomorrow's Undisputed.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about KD's jaw-dropping performance.