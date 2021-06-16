Skip Bayless: With no Kawhi Leonard, GM 5 is critical for the Clippers as they play in front of a big Utah crowd I UNDISPUTED

News broke this morning as Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss tonight's critical Game 5 matchup against the Utah Jazz with a knee injury he suffered late in Game 4. The Los Angeles Clippers' star missed the final few minutes of their blowout victory and apparently told teammates yesterday to expect him to miss tonight's game. Skip Bayless reacts to the announcement and breaks down how Game 5 is even more critical for the Clippers without Kawhi.