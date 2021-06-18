SmackDown: June 18,2021

In breaking news, Rey Mysterio will now challenge Universial Champion Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell on SmackDown! Plus, Kevin Owens & Big E to battle Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez, Shinsuke Nakamura to take on King Corbin in a battle for the crown and Angelo Dawkins will be out for retribution against Otis. Don't miss a moment of the action, this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX.