Defender Alex Sandro, Neymar, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Richarlison scored the goals at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The result puts Brazil atop the Group B standings with six pointsFull Article
Copa America: Neymar inspires Brazil to beat Peru 4-0 to move 1st in group
