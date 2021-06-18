Copa America: Neymar inspires Brazil to beat Peru 4-0 to move 1st in group

Copa America: Neymar inspires Brazil to beat Peru 4-0 to move 1st in group

Mid-Day

Published

Defender Alex Sandro, Neymar, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Richarlison scored the goals at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The result puts Brazil atop the Group B standings with six points

Full Article