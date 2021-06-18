Marcellus Wiley: The Clippers will have “grown-man sweep” tonight with Playoff P, compromised Jazz team I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Los Angeles Clippers have a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history if they beat the Utah Jazz in Game 6 tonight. Kawhi Leonard is out with a knee injury, so Paul George will have to step up once again. He has scored over 30 points in each game during the Clippers' three-game winning streak. 'Coach' Marcellus Wiley excitedly explains why his Clippers will close out the series in Los Angeles with Playoff P's help.