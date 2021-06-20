Watch Shohei Ohtani drill a ball to the opposite field for his 22nd homer of the season. Ohtani's homer gave the Los Angeles Angels a 3-0 lead over the Detroit Tigers.Full Article
Shohei Ohtani goes oppo taco for 22nd homer of the season, Angels take 3-0 lead
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shohei Ohtani ties Vlad Guerrero Jr. for league lead in homers, but Angles lose to Tigers, 5-3
Shohei Ohtani hit his 23rd homer of the 2021 season, which tied Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the league lead, but his Los Angeles..
FOX Sports