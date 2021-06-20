Shohei Ohtani goes oppo taco for 22nd homer of the season, Angels take 3-0 lead

Watch Shohei Ohtani drill a ball to the opposite field for his 22nd homer of the season. Ohtani's homer gave the Los Angeles Angels a 3-0 lead over the Detroit Tigers.

