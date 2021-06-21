By RNZ Former Olympic weightlifter Tracey Lambrechs believes two gold medals should be awarded should New Zealand's transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard win her category at the Tokyo Olympics.Hubbard was today named in the...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics: Call for two gold medals to be awarded should Laurel Hubbard win
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Simone Biles Reveals She Almost Quit Gymnastics After 2020 Olympics Postponement
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was at the top of her game when the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed due to the..
The Wrap