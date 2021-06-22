The UK government have confirmed that the Euro 2020 semi-finals and finals at Wembley will have a boosted capacity of over 60,000, a 50 percent increase from the group stage matchesFull Article
Boost as over 60,000 fans allowed at Wembley for Euro 2020 semi-finals and final
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
60,000 fans allowed to attend Euro semi-finals and final
Shepton Mallet Journal
Wales, England and Scotland all still have a chance to make the semis
-
Euro 2020 semi-finals and final will remain at Wembley with capacity increased to 65,000 fans
talkSPORT
-
Wembley to host more than 60,000 fans for Euro 2020 semi-finals and final
SoccerNews.com
-
News24.com | Wembley to host more than 60,000 fans for Euro 2020 semis and final
News24
-
Wembley to be allowed at least 60,000 fans for Euro 2020 semi-finals and final
BBC Local News
More coverage
Wembley to be allowed at least 60,000 fans for Euro 2020 semis and final
BBC News
The crowd capacity at Wembley will be increased to more than 60,000 for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, says the UK..
-
Euro 2020: More than 60,000 fans allowed in Wembley for semi-finals and final
Sky News
-
Wembley cleared to allow 60,000 fans to attend Euro 2020 semi-finals and final
Belfast Telegraph
-
No plans for UEFA to take Euro 2020 semi-finals and final away from Wembley
Belfast Telegraph
-
UEFA has no plans to move Euro 2020 semi-finals and final from Wembley
SoccerNews.com