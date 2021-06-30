England now favourites to win Euro 2020 after beating Germany in last 16 as Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is hailed by former teammate Darren Anderton
Published
Darren Anderton insists England are now favourites to win Euro 2020. The Three Lions beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday to set up a quarter-final clash with Ukraine this weekend. If Gareth Southgate’s side hold off Ukraine, they will then face either the Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-finals of the tournament. And […]Full Article