Tom Brady keeps trolling Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau ahead of their charity match
Published
Tom Brady seems more than ready to partner with Phil Mickelson in their charity golf match against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.Full Article
Published
Tom Brady seems more than ready to partner with Phil Mickelson in their charity golf match against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.Full Article
The drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers reached new heights on Tuesday during a video call with Tom Brady,..
Aaron Rodgers showed he still understands sarcasm, answering a question in a promotional video in advance of his July 6 golf match..