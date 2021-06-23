Phil Foden set to be left out of next England last 16 game at Euro 2020 as ‘you can’t touch Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish or Raheem Sterling’, says Andros Townsend
Andros Townsend believes Phil Foden must have to settle for a place on the bench for England’s next game in the last-16 of Euro 2020. The Crystal Palace winger was hugely impressed with the Three Lions’ performance against Czech Republic last night, with Raheem Sterling scoring in a 1-0 win which was more comfortable than […]Full Article