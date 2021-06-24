Manchester United accused of ‘playing to the gallery’ with Jadon Sancho pursuit as transfer saga with Borussia Dortmund takes another twist
Manchester United have told Borussia Dortmund they are willing to pay approximately £72.8million (€85m) plus add-ons for Jadon Sancho. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says Dortmund want a guaranteed £81.6m (€95m) in the bank for their 21-year-old winger. It's understood the England star is very keen for an Old Trafford move but the tense negotiations […]