Euro 2020 knockout stage fixtures: Full rundown of results, dates and kick-off times – all 51 games live on talkSPORT this summer including England’s quarter-final against Ukraine
Published
The European Championship has reached the knockout phase and fans around the continent are set for what promises to be a thrilling end to the tournament. Euro 2020 had to be rescheduled and pushed back a year following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has kept its original name and kicked off on Friday, […]Full Article