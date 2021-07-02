Lightning's Killorn out for 2nd straight Cup game
Lightning winger Alex Killorn, who missed Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final vs. Montreal after taking a puck to the skate in Game 1, will also miss Game 3 on Friday night.Full Article
Tampa Bay can win its second straight N.H.L. championship on Monday night with a four-game sweep of Montreal unless the Canadiens..
The Tampa Bay Lightning surged to a 3-0 series lead vs. the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 win Friday night.