Harry Kane scores twice, Luke Shaw compared to Roberto Carlos, Jordan Henderson gets first England goal – Three Lions in Euro 2020 semi-finals with stunning win over Ukraine
Published
England secured their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 in spectacular style as they handed Ukraine a 4-0 shellacking in Rome. In what was surely their most complete performance of the tournament, the Three Lions were vastly superior to Andriy Shevchenko’s side. Harry Kane got them off to a dream start as he latched […]Full Article