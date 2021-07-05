India women vs England women: Mithali Raj says THIS on batting strike-rate criticism
Mithali Raj surpassed former England batter Charlotte Edwards’ record for most runs when she went past 10,273.Full Article
Mithali rose to the occasion and played a captain's knock as she remained unbeaten on 75 off 86 balls to see India home.
India Women batting sensation Shafali Verma on Sunday made her ODI debut in the match versus England Women in Bristol.
The..
The 38-year-old Mithali Raj, who had scored a fighting 72 in the first ODI, once again stood out in her 92-ball innings, which was..