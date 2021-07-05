Lightning aim for Stanley Cup Final sweep of Canadiens: What to know for Game 4
Published
The Tampa Bay Lightning, up 3-0 on the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final, can make history if they win Monday night in Montreal.
Published
The Tampa Bay Lightning, up 3-0 on the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final, can make history if they win Monday night in Montreal.
After dominating through the first three contests of the Final, Tampa Bay looks to end it in Game 4. What must Montreal do to..
He’s a fixture at Canadians games known as Kid Mercury.