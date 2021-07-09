Copa America 2021 final: Argentina v Brazil match preview
Published
Lionel Messi has the chance to win his first major tournament with Argentina when they meet Brazil in the final of Copa America on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Lionel Messi has the chance to win his first major tournament with Argentina when they meet Brazil in the final of Copa America on Saturday.Full Article
US Soccer Hall of Famer and FOX Soccer lead studio analyst Alexi Lalas discusses with CNN’s Don Riddell what victory would mean..
After a remarkable rise, the goalkeeper will play the biggest game of his career to date in the Copa America final vs Brazil on..