Arsenal announce Nuno Tavares signing with Brighton’s Ben White and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga to follow as Mikel Arteta plots squad overhaul
Arsenal have confirmed the signing of left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica in an £8million deal. The Gunners have been keen to recruit a back-up to stalwart Kieran Tierney this summer, with the promising Portugal Under-21 international fitting the bill. The fee for Tavares could rise to £8.5m with potential add-ons, while the youngster will wear […]Full Article