With Wimbledon Win, Ashleigh Barty Continues Mentor’s Work
Published
The top women’s player has long felt a deep connection with fellow Indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley, who won her first Wimbledon singles title in 1971.Full Article
Published
The top women’s player has long felt a deep connection with fellow Indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley, who won her first Wimbledon singles title in 1971.Full Article
World number one Ashleigh Barty was made to work hard before sealing a triumphant return to grass with victory over Carla Suarez..